

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada GDP data for May at 8:30 am ET Friday. The economy is forecast to expand 0.2 percent on month.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the greenback and the aussie, it fell against the euro. Against the yen, it rose.



The loonie was worth 1.4697 against the euro, 88.65 against the yen, 0.9983 against the aussie and 1.2539 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



