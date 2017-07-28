RFID Forecasts, Players and Opportunities 2017-2027: Successes, Failures, Trends & Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "RFID Forecasts, Players and Opportunities 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In 2016, the total RFID market was worth $10.52 billion, up from $9.95 billion in 2015 and $9.52 billion in 2014. This includes tags, readers and software/services for RFID cards, labels, fobs and all other form factors, for both passive and active RFID. The analysts forecast that to rise to $13.96 billion in 2021.

In retail, RFID continues to be adopted for apparel tagging - that application alone will demand 6.8 Billion RFID labels in 2016 - which still has some way to go with RFID penetrating about 15% of the total addressable market for apparel in 2016. RFID in the form of tickets used for transit will demand 800 million tags in 2016.

The tagging of animals (such as pigs, sheep and pets) is substantial as it continues to be a legal requirement in many more territories, with 420 million tags being used for this sector in 2016. In total, the analyst expects that 15.2 billion tags will be sold in 2016 and 18.2 billion in 2017. Most of that growth is from passive UHF RFID (RAIN RFID) labels. However, in 2017 UHF (RAIN RFID) tag sales by value will only be 20% of the value of HF tag sales, mainly because HF tags where used for security (such as payments, access etc) have a higher price point versus the cheaper, usually disposable UHF (RAIN RFID) tags used for tagging things.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary and Conclusions

2. Introduction, Historic Sales and Addressable Opportunity

3. Market by Application & Value Chain Position

4. Markets for Passive RFID

5. Markets for Passive UHF RFID

6. Markets for Passive HF AND LF RFID

7. Markets and Profitablity of Active RFID



8. Market for RFID Interrogators



9. Markets by Country



10. Successes, Failures, Trends, Opportunities



