

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported a surge in the second-quarter profit, reflecting higher commodity prices. Earnings per share Missed analysts' expectations, while quarterly sales topped their estimates.



'These solid results across our businesses were driven by higher commodity prices and a continued focus on operations and business fundamentals,' said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.



In the Friday's pre-market trade, XOM is trading at $79.15, down $1.67 or 2.07 percent.



Net income attributable to the company for second quarter 2017 surged to $3.35 billion or $0.78 per share, from $1.70 billion or $0.41 per share a year earlier, as oil and gas realizations increased and refining margins improved. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter rose to $62.88 billion from $57.69 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $61.92 billion for the quarter.



Upstream earnings were $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up $890 million from the second quarter of 2016. Higher liquids and gas realizations increased earnings by $890 million. Lower liquids volume and mix effects decreased earnings by $260 million due to lower sales from timing of liftings. Higher gas volumes and mix effects increased earnings by $120 million. All other items, including lower expenses, increased earnings by $140 million.



Downstream earnings were $1.4 billion, up $560 million from the second quarter of 2016. Higher margins increased earnings by $220 million, while favorable volume and mix effects increased earnings by $90 million. All other items increased earnings by $250 million, including asset management gains, favorable foreign exchange impacts, and lower turnaround expenses. Petroleum product sales of 5.6 million barrels per day were 58,000 barrels per day higher than last year's second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX