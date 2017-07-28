

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic activity in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The report said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.6 percent in the second quarter after rising by a downwardly revised 1.2 percent in the first quarter.



Economists had expected GDP to increase by 2.6 percent in the second quarter compared to the 1.4 percent growth that had been reported for the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX