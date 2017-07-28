Global DNA Vaccine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 55% by 2023: Surging Investments in the Development of Third Generation Vaccination Technology

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global DNA Vaccine Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global DNA vaccine market is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of about 55% during the forecast years 2016-2023.

Increasing adoption of DNA vaccines for animal healthcare is driving the global DNA vaccines market. Some other factors that includes rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, surging investments in the development of third generation vaccination technology and low cost of DNA vaccines as compared to other gene therapy technologies also helps to drive the market growth.

The global DNA vaccine market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Asia pacific market is estimated to grow at a fast pace as compared to other regions due to rising awareness among consumers regarding the advantages of immunization in case of H1N1 influenza and Hepatitis B. For instance, State food and drug administration in China has designated 11 biotech companies for the development of H1N1 influenza vaccine. North America region dominates the majority of market revenue among other regions. Increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases in countries such as US and Canada is driving the demand of effective vaccination technology. Mortality rate due to chronic and infectious disease has increased in the United States to about 360,000 every year.

