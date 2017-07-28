LONDON, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Antithrombotic Drugs Market 2017-2027: Anticoagulants, Antiplatelets, Fibrinolytics

The revenue of the antithrombotic drugs market in 2016 is estimated at $18.08bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The anticoagulants segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, this segment held 58.5% of the antithrombotic drugs market.

Report Scope:

•Antithrombotic drugs market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the mainsubmarkets:

• Anticoagulants

• Antiplatelet agents

• Fibrinolytic treatments

This report provides the revenue forecast for theseanticoagulant agents:

• Direct factor Xa inhibitors

• Heparins

• Direct thrombin inhibitors

• Vitamin K antagonists

• This report provides the revenue forecast for theleading productsin this market:

• Xarelto

• Plavix

• Lovenox

• Eliquis

• Pradaxa

• Activase

• Brilinta/Brilique

• Aspirin Cardio

• Effient

• Aggrenox/Asasantin

• Fragmin

• Pletal

• Angiomax/Angiox

• Rest of Market

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

• US

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• Rest of World

• This report provides discussion onpipeline productsin various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

• Our study includesSWOT and STEP analysisof the antithrombotic drugs market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the antithrombotic drugs market:

• Bayer

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Sanofi

• Boehringer-Ingelheim

• Roche (Genentech)

• AstraZeneca

• Eli Lilly

• Pfizer

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• The Medicines Company

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories

Ablynx

Aché

Accord Healthcare

Actavis Totowa

AdvanceCor GmbH

Alchemia

Amneal Pharms

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Apotex

App Pharmaceuticals

ARCA biopharma

Armetheon

ARYx Therapeutics

Asahi Kasei Pharma America

Aspen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma

Barr Laboratories (subsidiary of Barr Pharmaceuticals)

Barr Pharmaceuticals (now a part of Teva Pharmaceuticals)

Bayer

Bharat Biotech

BioVascular

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Capital TEN II

Canyon Pharmaceuticals

CSL Behring

Daiichi Sankyo

Dexa Medica

Diakron Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

DuPont Merck

Eisai

Eli Lilly

EMS

Endo Laboratories

ESP Pharma

Eurofarma

Fournier Pharma

Gate Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Grifols Therapeutics

Hercules Bioventures Partners

Hoechst Marion Roussell

Hospira

Hypermarcas

Invagen Pharms

IPCA Labs

Isis Pharmaceuticals

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Kowa

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Lee's Pharmaceutical

LG Life Sciences

LIMES Institute

Lundbeck

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co.

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mutual Pharmaceuticals

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Nuvelo

Organon

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

Pfizer

Pharmacia

PLIVA

PLx Pharma

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Pozen

Regado Biosciences

Roche

Roxane Laboratories

Sandoz

Sanofi

ScieGen Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceuticals Indusdtries

Takeda

Taro

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The Medicines Company

ThromboGenics

Tianjin Medical

Tobira Therapeutics

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Tufts Medical Center

Upjohn AB

USL Pharma

Wockhardt

Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York

Zydus Cadila

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (US Division of Cadila Healthcare)

