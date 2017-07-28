Anticoagulants, Antiplatelets, Fibrinolytics
Antithrombotic Drugs Market 2017-2027: Anticoagulants, Antiplatelets, Fibrinolytics
The revenue of the antithrombotic drugs market in 2016 is estimated at $18.08bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the first half of the forecast period. The anticoagulants segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, this segment held 58.5% of the antithrombotic drugs market.
Report Scope:
•Antithrombotic drugs market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the mainsubmarkets:
• Anticoagulants
• Antiplatelet agents
• Fibrinolytic treatments
This report provides the revenue forecast for theseanticoagulant agents:
• Direct factor Xa inhibitors
• Heparins
• Direct thrombin inhibitors
• Vitamin K antagonists
• This report provides the revenue forecast for theleading productsin this market:
• Xarelto
• Plavix
• Lovenox
• Eliquis
• Pradaxa
• Activase
• Brilinta/Brilique
• Aspirin Cardio
• Effient
• Aggrenox/Asasantin
• Fragmin
• Pletal
• Angiomax/Angiox
• Rest of Market
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
• US
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• China
• Brazil
• Russia
• India
• Rest of World
• This report provides discussion onpipeline productsin various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.
• Our study includesSWOT and STEP analysisof the antithrombotic drugs market.
• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the antithrombotic drugs market:
• Bayer
• Bristol Myers Squibb
• Sanofi
• Boehringer-Ingelheim
• Roche (Genentech)
• AstraZeneca
• Eli Lilly
• Pfizer
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical
• The Medicines Company
Companies Mentioned in the Report:
Abbott Laboratories
Ablynx
Aché
Accord Healthcare
Actavis Totowa
AdvanceCor GmbH
Alchemia
Amneal Pharms
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Apotex
App Pharmaceuticals
ARCA biopharma
Armetheon
ARYx Therapeutics
Asahi Kasei Pharma America
Aspen
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo Pharma
Barr Laboratories (subsidiary of Barr Pharmaceuticals)
Barr Pharmaceuticals (now a part of Teva Pharmaceuticals)
Bayer
Bharat Biotech
BioVascular
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Capital TEN II
Canyon Pharmaceuticals
CSL Behring
Daiichi Sankyo
Dexa Medica
Diakron Pharmaceuticals
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
DuPont Merck
Eisai
Eli Lilly
EMS
Endo Laboratories
ESP Pharma
Eurofarma
Fournier Pharma
Gate Pharmaceuticals
Genentech
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Grifols Therapeutics
Hercules Bioventures Partners
Hoechst Marion Roussell
Hospira
Hypermarcas
Invagen Pharms
IPCA Labs
Isis Pharmaceuticals
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
Kowa
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Lee's Pharmaceutical
LG Life Sciences
LIMES Institute
Lundbeck
Macleods Pharmaceuticals
Merck & Co.
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Mutual Pharmaceuticals
Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Nuvelo
Organon
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company
Pfizer
Pharmacia
PLIVA
PLx Pharma
Portola Pharmaceuticals
Pozen
Regado Biosciences
Roche
Roxane Laboratories
Sandoz
Sanofi
ScieGen Pharmaceuticals
Sun Pharmaceuticals Indusdtries
Takeda
Taro
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
The Medicines Company
ThromboGenics
Tianjin Medical
Tobira Therapeutics
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Tufts Medical Center
Upjohn AB
USL Pharma
Wockhardt
Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York
Zydus Cadila
Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (US Division of Cadila Healthcare)
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com