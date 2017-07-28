

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (TEVA) Friday announced the launch of generic Epiduo or adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.1%/2.5% for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients of 9 years and older in U.S. Epiduo is a combination of adapalene, a retinoid, and benzoyl peroxide.



Teva said it was first company to file a generic application for Epiduo and is expected to benefit from 180-days of generic product exclusivity.



according to IMS data, Adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.1%/2.5% had annual sales of approximately $251 million as of March 2017.



