The Department of Planning and Environment in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, has given the green light to build 275 MW of solar capacity at four locations throughout the state.Sydney-based developer Epuron will develop 105 MW in the village of Nevertire and 29 MW in the community of Walgett. Infinergy Pacific will build 100 MW of solar capacity in the small community of Metz, while French developer Neoen - which separately signed a PPA last week with EnergyAustralia for 100 MW of solar capacity under construction in Coleambally, NSW - will install 40 MW in the town of Gilgandra. Upon completion, the four new projects will generate enough electricity for more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...