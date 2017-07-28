SIRI Stock: The Earnings Catalyst That Completed the Price PatternThe second-quarter earnings numbers are in and they are better than expected. As a result, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock is surging higher on the news. SIRI stock is currently up 6.92% on the day and this surge in the stock price is a result of good news on all fronts. The company managed to beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, which was driven by an even more impressive number that entailed a record number of subscribers. The fundamentals back these gains, but it is the technicals that have me returning to update my long-standing bullish bias.I have been holding.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...