Clear Leisure Plc - AGM Statement

28 July 2017

Clear Leisure plc

("Clear Leisure", or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Board of Clear Leisure is pleased to announce that at its AGM, held earlier today in London, all resolutions were passed by a unanimous show of hands.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of Clear Leisure, commented, "Today's AGM was a welcome chance to meet with our shareholders and we had a positive and open discussion. Although we are not able to report to shareholders as openly as we would like due to the sensitivity of our legal and commercial negotiations in Italy. We will be updating the company website and will look at the possibility of issuing more regular updates to the market."

Notes to Editors:

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.com