Two Reasons for Celebration: 6-year Anniversary of ROS Retail Outlet Shopping and a Shooting Star in the European Outlet Operator Market

ROS Retail Outlet Shopping, headquartered in Vienna, has established itself during the last six years from a newcomer to a strong player in the European outlet operator market.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540093/ROS_Retail_founders.jpg )



ROS Retail Outlet Shopping is ranked 8th in the European Outlet Operator Market

ecostra, Wiesbaden - the leading business consulting for the property sector and retail - announced in its latest FOC analysis of 13 July 2017 that the Viennese company managed by Thomas Reichenauer and Gerhard Graf is this year's rising star, winning a market share of 3.2% in relation to the operational outlet area in Europe, thereby attaining 8th place.



PRÃ"M - Entrusted for the Polish outlet portfolio from the Deutsche Bank with locations in Warsaw, Gdansk and Sosnowiec

The current portfolio of ROS Retail Outlet Shopping includes Designer Outlet Soltau,

City Outlet Geislingen, Shopinn Brugnato 5Terre Outlet Village and the Premier Outlet Budpaest in cooperation with Savills Investment Management since October 2016.

In June 2017 ROS was able to secure the Polish outlet portfolio from the Deutsche Bank with locations in Warsaw, Gdansk and Sosnowiec together with their joint venture partner Peakside Capital (PRÃ"M). Directly after the take over the locations were rebranded as Designer Outlet Warszawa, Designer Outlet Gdansk and Designer Outlet Sosnowiec according to the new aimed trading-up strategy.

"We are delighted about the success over the last few months and we would very much like to thank all our investors and brand partners for the confidence they have placed in us. Special thanks, however, also go to our strong local centre teams, without whom none of this would have been possible," says Thomas Reichenauer, Founder & Managing Director, ROS Retail Outlet Shopping.

Strong partnership with IKEA Centres in Portugal and Croatia

ROS retail outlet shopping also has another reason to be happy and that is the partnership with IKEA Centres. The Designer Outlet Algarve will be opening this autumn and the foundation stone for the second project with IKEA, the Designer Outlet Croatia near Zagreb, was laid last week. The opening is scheduled for spring 2018.

"We are particularly proud of our current occupancy rate of more than 50% at construction start of the Designer Outlet Croatia. Both projects demonstrate a strong interest from our brand partners in Central and Southern Europe as well as in the innovative concept with IKEA, which will set new standards in the international outlet market," said Gerhard Graf, Founder & Managing Director, ROS Retail Outlet Shopping.

Further five new developments in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland in the pipeline

In addition to the currently operating outlet retail area of ""around 90,000 square meters, ROS Retail Outlet Shopping also plans further centre extensions and new developments of more than 100,000 square meters outlet retail space by 2019. The new project developments include the Designer Outlet Zaragoza, City Outlets Paris, City Outlet Wuppertal, Home & Design Outlet SanthiÃ and Fashion Outlet Kraków.

For further information, please visit: www.ros-management.com

