Global Operating Room Equipment Market to Reach $25 Billion by 2021 - Analysis By Application (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, ASCs and Clinical Centers)

The report will throw light on conventional versus modern operating rooms and the role of high-end tech devices used in the OR. The report covers conventional or basic OR tools such as lights and operating tables but also includes high-definition (HD) displays, surgical microscopes, and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). It will also discuss the areas of application such as in hospitals, surgical centers, ASCs and clinical centers. The report discusses in detail key issues influencing the growth of each market segment, key players, geographic trends and estimations.



Although the report intends to include all the components in the OR, it excludes surgical devices, ventilators and other emergency respiratory support devices at the micro level. The discussion of surgical devices in the market overview intends to cover the transition phase from the conventional to the modern OR. This report aims to discuss the value of the modern OR and the importance of integrated systems, data management and communication tools. Therefore, the report excludes surgery-specific tools and consumables used in the OR such as anesthesia drugs, surgical clothing and oxygen.



Companies Mentioned



Barco

Berchtold Corp.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Eschmann Equipment

GE Healthcare

Getinge Group

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG

Leica Microsystems

Mizuho OSI

Nds Surgical Imaging Llc

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Skytron Llc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Sony Medical Systems

Steris Corporation

Stryker

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Trumpf Gmbh & Co. KG



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market Overview



4: Operating Room Market by Product Type



5: OR Data Management Systems and Communication Tools



6: OR Market by End User



7: Competitive Landscape



8: Geographic Analysis



9: Patent Analysis



10: Company Profiles



