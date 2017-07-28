Global User and Entity Behaviour Analytics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 47% by 2023: Limited Security Budget Allocation by Organizations

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global user and entity behaviour analytics market is growing with a CAGR of 47.1% during the forecast period 2016-2023.

UEBA (User and Entity Behaviour Analytics) is portrayed as the use of advanced analytics to design component activity, for example, servers, gadgets, users, applications, and so forth and register threat to recognize security inconsistencies against those baselines. UEBA is novel class of security technology which is employed to recognize next-generation security threats that penetrate conventional firewalls, anti-malware and other perimeter systems.

The major factor impacting the global user and entity behaviour analytics market is rising demand for analytics solutions and development in technology, increasing adoption of Real-Time Analytic, increasing demand to avoid insider threats posed by users and lack of trained security experts acts as major drivers for the global user and entity behaviour analytics market. Furthermore, the major challenge for the market is limited security budget allocation by organizations.

North America held the maximum share in the global user and entity behaviour analytics market in the year 2016. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global user and entity behaviour analytics market during the forecast period 2016-2023.

Avtex Solution Llc

Bay Dynamics

Dtex Systems

Exabeam, Inc.

E8 Security.

Fortscale Security Ltd.

Gurucul.

Lightcyber Ltd.

Niara, Inc

Rapid

Securonix

Splunk, Inc.

Sqrrl Data, Inc

Varonis Systems.

Veriato Inc.

1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape

6. Global User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market By Region



7. Company Profiles



