Grid-scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capex Forecasts for Lithium-ion (Li-Poly, LFP, LTO), Flow (VRFB, Li-Air, Zn-Air, Zn-Br, PSB), Sodium-Based (Na-S, Na-NiCl), Advanced Lead Acid and Other Batteries (Li-Air, Mg-Ion, Ni-Zn, Ni-Fe, Ni-Cd), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) for Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Grids to Optimise Off-Grid Storage of Renewable Wind, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Photo-Voltaic (PV) Energy

The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Grid Scale Battery Storage market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $1.46 bn in 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



TheGrid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2017-2027responds to your need for definitive market data.

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report you find 164 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 265 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Grid Scale Battery Storage market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope:

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 164 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Grid Scale Battery Storage market.

• Grid Scale Battery Storage market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.

• Grid Scale Battery Storage submarket forecasts from 2017-2027:

• T Lithium-ion batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Sodium-based batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Flow batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Advanced lead acid batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Other batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027

• Regional Grid Scale Battery Storage market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• US

• Japan

• China

• Italy

• Germany

• South Korea

• UK

• Rest of the world

• Company profiles for the leading 11 Grid Scale Battery Storage companies

• NGK Insulators Ltd.

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• General Electric

• Tesla

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Group

• Panasonic Corporation

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone with interest in the Grid Scale Battery Storage market

• Oil & gas operators

• Commodity traders

• Investment managers

• Arbitrage companies and divisions

• Energy price reporting companies

• Energy company managers

• Energy consultants

• Oil and gas company executives and analysts

• Heads of strategic development

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Market analysts,

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Grid Scale Battery Storage market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today theGrid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2017-2027: Capex Forecasts for Lithium-ion (Li-Poly, LFP, LTO), Flow (VRFB, Li-Air, Zn-Air, Zn-Br, PSB), Sodium-Based (Na-S, Na-NiCl), Advanced Lead Acid and Other Batteries (Li-Air, Mg-Ion, Ni-Zn, Ni-Fe, Ni-Cd), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) for Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Grids to Optimise Off-Grid Storage of Renewable Wind, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Photo-Voltaic (PV) Energy. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report, please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100.

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1934/Grid-Scale-Battery-Storage-Technologies-Market-Report-2017-2027

List of Companies or Organisations Mentioned in the Report:

A123 Energy Solutions

A123 Systems

ABB Energy Storage

AES Energy Storage

Altair Nanotechnologies (Altairnano)

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Vanadium

Aquion Energy

Asahi Kasei

Axion Power International

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF)

BrightSource Energy

BYD

China Southern Power Grid (CSG)

Daewoo

Deeya Energy

Dow Kokam

Duke Energy

East Penn Manufacturing

Ecoult

EDF Energy

Electrovaya

Emerson Network Power Australia

Endesa

Enel

EnerSys

EnerVault

Eos Energy Storage

FIAMM

First Wind

Flextronics

Furukawa Battery

GE Energy Storage

General Electric (GE)

Gildemeister Energy Solutions

Google Inc.

GS Yuasa

Hokkaido Electric

Hudson Clean Energy Partners

Imergy

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

Kuick Research

KT

LG

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

Mitsubishi Materials

National Grid

NGK Insulators

Nichicon

Nissan

NRG Energy

Oncor

Panasonic

Power Grid Corporation of India

Primus Power

Prudent Energy Technology

Ray Power

Raytheon

RedFlow

Regenesys

RES America

S&C Electric

Saft

Saint-Gobain

Samsung Corporation

Samsung SDI

Sanyo Electric

Siemens

SK Telecom

SolarCity

Sony

South Plains Electric Cooperative (SPEC)

Southern California Edison

State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)

Sumitomo Electric

Sun Edison

SustainX

Terna

Terna Plus

Tesla Motors

Tesla Energy

The Brattle Group

Tohoku Electric

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)

Toshiba

Toyota

ViZn Energy

Wanxiang Group

Wemag

Xcel Energy

Xtreme Power

Yokohama Dockyard & Machinery Works

Younicos

ZBB Energy

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com