LONDON, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Capex Forecasts for Lithium-ion (Li-Poly, LFP, LTO), Flow (VRFB, Li-Air, Zn-Air, Zn-Br, PSB), Sodium-Based (Na-S, Na-NiCl), Advanced Lead Acid and Other Batteries (Li-Air, Mg-Ion, Ni-Zn, Ni-Fe, Ni-Cd), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) for Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Grids to Optimise Off-Grid Storage of Renewable Wind, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Photo-Voltaic (PV) Energy
The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Grid Scale Battery Storage market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $1.46 bn in 2017.
Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2017-2027
Report Scope:
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 164 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Grid Scale Battery Storage market.
• Grid Scale Battery Storage market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.
• Grid Scale Battery Storage submarket forecasts from 2017-2027:
• T Lithium-ion batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Sodium-based batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Flow batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Advanced lead acid batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Other batteries submarket forecast 2017-2027
• Regional Grid Scale Battery Storage market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:
• US
• Japan
• China
• Italy
• Germany
• South Korea
• UK
• Rest of the world
• Company profiles for the leading 11 Grid Scale Battery Storage companies
• NGK Insulators Ltd.
• BYD Co. Ltd.
• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
• General Electric
• Tesla
• GS Yuasa Corporation
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• ABB Group
• Panasonic Corporation
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
List of Companies or Organisations Mentioned in the Report:
A123 Energy Solutions
A123 Systems
ABB Energy Storage
AES Energy Storage
Altair Nanotechnologies (Altairnano)
American Electric Power (AEP)
American Vanadium
Aquion Energy
Asahi Kasei
Axion Power International
Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF)
BrightSource Energy
BYD
China Southern Power Grid (CSG)
Daewoo
Deeya Energy
Dow Kokam
Duke Energy
East Penn Manufacturing
Ecoult
EDF Energy
Electrovaya
Emerson Network Power Australia
Endesa
Enel
EnerSys
EnerVault
Eos Energy Storage
FIAMM
First Wind
Flextronics
Furukawa Battery
GE Energy Storage
General Electric (GE)
Gildemeister Energy Solutions
Google Inc.
GS Yuasa
Hokkaido Electric
Hudson Clean Energy Partners
Imergy
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
Kuick Research
KT
LG
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
Mitsubishi Materials
National Grid
NGK Insulators
Nichicon
Nissan
NRG Energy
Oncor
Panasonic
Power Grid Corporation of India
Primus Power
Prudent Energy Technology
Ray Power
Raytheon
RedFlow
Regenesys
RES America
S&C Electric
Saft
Saint-Gobain
Samsung Corporation
Samsung SDI
Sanyo Electric
Siemens
SK Telecom
SolarCity
Sony
South Plains Electric Cooperative (SPEC)
Southern California Edison
State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)
Sumitomo Electric
Sun Edison
SustainX
Terna
Terna Plus
Tesla Motors
Tesla Energy
The Brattle Group
Tohoku Electric
Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)
Toshiba
Toyota
ViZn Energy
Wanxiang Group
Wemag
Xcel Energy
Xtreme Power
Yokohama Dockyard & Machinery Works
Younicos
ZBB Energy
