

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced it has received clearance under the EU Merger Regulation from the European Commission to acquire Bureau van Dijk, a provider of business intelligence and company information. Moody's announced that it had agreed to acquire Bureau van Dijk on May 15, 2017.



Moody's expects the acquisition to be completed in August 2017. The company expects to provide updated full year 2017 guidance that includes Bureau van Dijk as part of its third quarter 2017 earnings release.



