

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retail sales grew for a third straight month in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent after a 0.5 percent climb in May. The growth was in line with economists' expectations.



On a year-on-year basis, sales increased a working-day adjusted 3.5 percent following 2.4 percent growth in May. Economists had expected 2.9 percent gain.



Sales of consumables grew 1.7 percent annually, while those of durables increased 4.9 percent from a year ago.



