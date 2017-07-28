The "World Ultra Efficient Solar Power Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global rise of industrialization has increased the importance of solar energy. Solar energy is a viable alternative to fossil fuels, which are contributing to environmental pollution. The worldwide depletion of energy sources and growing environmental concerns are driving the need for solar power.

However, the seasonal fluctuating nature of solar radiations is a factor which significantly hinders the adoption of solar power.

The ultra efficient solar power technology resolves this issue by maximizing the amount of energy generated. Solar energy is collected and utilized through various technologies such as solar PV, Solar Thermal and Concentrated PV.

These technologies are promoted by governments and power companies through subsidies. Research and development is being conducted regarding various other technologies which are presently in the pipeline. There is a rising demand for energy sources that are renewable and environmentally friendly.

This is a driving which boosts the growth of the global ultra efficient solar energy market. The rising energy consumption and the energy crisis in developing economies have illuminated the need for solar energy in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, Canada and Germany.

The key players profiled in the reports are Intel, Tata Power Solar System Limited, Abengoa Solar SA, Areva, Canadian Solar Inc., Motech industries Inc., Renesola Limited, Solarworld AG, and Sunway.For the purpose of analysis, the market is segmented into materials, technology and regions.

The materials market is further segmented into Silicon, Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Copper Indium Diselenide and Cadmium Telluride (CdTe).

MARKET BY PRODUCT

Silicon

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

Copper Indium Diselenide

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)



MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Crystalline

Thin film PV

Concentric PV



MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



