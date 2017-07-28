Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse: Examines Governments' Roles with Respect to Wastewater Quality Management

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Within the scope of this report, each technology and application are analyzed, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the ensuing five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as is the current and likely ongoing regulatory environment in support of this industry.



The anticipated market values are analyzed in light of regional and global markets for wastewater recycling and reuse. This report examines governments' roles with respect to wastewater quality management, wastewater recycling and reuse, as well as governmental support and incentives for the utilization of reclaimed wastewater. This study provides a review of the most relevant recycling and reuse technologies; discusses recent trends in technology development, implementation and deployment; and provides overviews and market assessments for each technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



The Scope of this Report Includes the Following Categories of Wastewater Reuse and Recycling Technologies:



Conventional treatment and recycling technologies.

Membrane filtration technologies.

Membrane bioreactor technologies.

Chemical treatments and disinfection technologies.

Demineralization technologies.



Companies Mentioned



Abeima

Abengoa

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.

Aqua Systems Marketing And Services

Aquatech

Axine Water Technologies Inc.

Bio-Microbics Inc.

Blue Planet/Ecological Laboratories

Blumetric Environmental, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Ch2M Hill Omi

Chemtreat Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Degremont Technologies Ltd.

DOW Water And Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

GE Water And Process Technologies (To Become Suez)

Graver Technologies Llc

H2O Innovation

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



4: Global Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Market



5: North American Wastewater Reuse and Recycling Technologies Market



6: European Wastewater Reuse and Recycling Technologies Market



7: Middle Eastern Wastewater Reuse and Recycling Technologies Market



8: Asian and Australian Wastewater Reuse and Recycling Technologies Market



9: Company Profiles



10: Appendix: References and Acronyms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/79t38f/global_markets

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716