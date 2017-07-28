

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area rose a second straight month in July, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research said Friday.



The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator climbed to 0.63 from 0.62 in June. The reading remained at cyclically high levels, the bank said.



The positive contribution stemming from the strengthening of the industrial cycle and from business optimism was offset by the negative effects of the rise in long-term yields and the appreciation of the euro, the bank added.



The indicator steadily declined after hitting a peak of 0.75 in February.



