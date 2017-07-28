

28 July 2017



IQE plc ('IQE' or the 'Company') Director/PDMR Shareholding



IQE plc (AIM: IQE) was notified on 25 July 2017 and 27 July 2017 that Dr Andrew Nelson, CEO of the Company, sold a total of 5,800,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), with the two sales executed at a gross average price of 106.04 pence per Ordinary Share. The Company was also notified on 25 July 2017 that Dr Godfrey Ainsworth, Chairman of the Company, sold 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares, with the sale executed at a gross average price of 105.14 pence per Ordinary Share (together, the 'Transactions'). The Transactions were completed on 25 July 2017 and 27 July 2017.



Dr Ainsworth accumulated his shareholding exclusively through share purchases during the period since the Company's IPO in 1999. Dr Nelson accumulated his shareholding through a combination of founder shares, share purchases and LTIP awards since the start of the company in 1988. These Transactions are for future retirement planning purposes, and in the case of Dr Nelson, the sale of shares was made to secure the required funds to repay an existing loan which was used to purchase shares in the Company. This loan was previously announced on 14 October 2014 and the loan is due to repayment on 10 October 2017. It is Dr Nelson's intention that he will repay the existing loan ahead of the repayment date and a further announcement will be made in due course upon repayment of this loan. Dr Nelson and Dr Ainsworth remain fully committed to the Company and have no plans to sell any further shares at this time.



Post the Transactions, Dr Nelson's total holding comprises of 29,459,218 Ordinary Shares (which includes 18 million shares that are subject to an obligation to repurchase as part of a loan agreement announced on 13(th) November 2014), representing 4.31% of the Company's issued share capital, and 3,145,433 unexercised fully vested options over Ordinary Shares. Dr Ainsworth's total remaining holding comprises of 2,154,197 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.32% of the Company's issued share capital. In addition, Dr Nelson has 7,532,962 share options, which vest in January 2019 subject to performance criteria.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Andrew Nelson | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (CEO) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the | | |instrument |Company | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | |Price(s) Volume(s) | | | | | | | |105.14 pence 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares| | | | | | | |111.66 pence 800,000 Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |5,800,000 Ordinary Shares | | | * Aggregated price | | | | * Aggregated total |106.04 pence per Ordinary Share | | | | | | | |Total consideration of £6,150,345.40 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction(s) |25 July 2017 and 27 July 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Godfrey Ainsworth | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (Chairman) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the | | |instrument |Company | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | | | | | | | | |Price(s) Volume(s) | | | | | | | |105.14 pence 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |1,000,000 Ordinary Shares | | | * Aggregated price | | | | * Aggregated total |105.14 pence per Ordinary Share | | | | | | | |Total consideration of £1,051,411.00 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |25 July 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



