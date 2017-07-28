

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economic growth rate remained steady in the second quarter, underpinned by dynamic exports, increased investment and strong consumption, preliminary data from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research/WIFO revealed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.8 percent sequentially, equaling the pace logged in the first quarter.



On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded 2.2 percent following 2.5 percent growth in the previous quarter.



Based on calculation stipulated by Eurostat, the quarterly growth rate improved to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent.



