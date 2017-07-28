Mobile Robotics in Material Handling and Logistics 2017-2037: Expected to Become a $75 Billion Market by 2027

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile robotics in material handling and logistics will become a $75bn market by 2027. It will then more than double by 2038. These staggering headline figures mask turbulent transformative change underneath: some technologies will rise and transform the fortunes of industries, fuelling growth rates far outpacing recent trends, whilst others will face with decay and obsolesce. We are at the beginning of the beginning of a transformative change, and the time to plan is now. The images below demonstrate this point.



This report is focused on all aspects of mobile robotics in material handling and logistics. In particular, it considers the following: automated guided vehicles and carts (AGVs and AGCs); autonomous mobile vehicles and carts/units; mobile picking robots; last mile delivery ground robots (droids) and drones; and autonomous trucks and light delivery vans (level 4 and level 5 automation).



Today companies are actively generating data to train their robots, and hope to utilize the cloud to rapidly share data and learnings at scale across distributed fleets. The latter will particularly help energy-constrained mobile picking robots because it partially transitions the computational burden to the cloud.



In parallel, soft robotic technology is offering innovative end effector designs that can adapt their shape- without computer guidance/instruction- to the target object. For certain objects and cases, this will dramatically ease the intelligence/computational challenge in picking (identifying objecting, recognising optimal grasp point, developing approach path, etc).



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Amazon

Anronaut GmbH

Balyo

CTRLWORKS

Exotec Solutions

Fetch Robotics

Flashhold

Geek+

Google

Grey Orange

Hitachi

Hstar Technologies

IAM Robotics

InVia Robotics

InclubedIT

Kiva

Knapp

Last mile delivery

Locus Robotics

(15+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Mobile Robots in Material Handling Automation

3. Autonomous Mobile Picking Robots



4. Examples of Autonomous Mobile Picking Robotic Companies



5. Autonomous Trucking



6. Autonomous Last Mile Droid Delivery (Ground Based)



7. Autonomous Last Mile Droid Delivery (Air Based)



