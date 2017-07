BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's private sector sustained its robust growth momentum in July amid strong growth in output, new orders and employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 60 from 60.7 in June. A reading above 50 suggests growth in activity.



The latest figure signaled the second-steepest expansion in the Austrian manufacturing economy since March 2011, the survey showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX