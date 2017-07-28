

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Kremlin retaliated to fresh US sanctions by ordering Washington to downsize its diplomatic staff in Russia, and barring the use of some properties used by U.S. diplomats in that country.



In a statement issued Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry also warned, 'Any new unilateral actions by the US authorities to reduce the number of our diplomats in the United States will be met with a mirror response.'



The House of Representatives Tuesday had overwhelmingly approved legislation to impose fresh sanctions targeting Russia, along with Iran and North Korea, complicating US President Donald Trump's hopes of improving relations with Russia.



Decrying what he called 'anti-Russian hysteria' in Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned Thursday that his Government had so far exercised restraint, but would have to retaliate against the 'boorish and unreasonable U.S. behavior'.



The order would reduce the number of US diplomatic and technical staff in Russia to 455, the same number of Russian diplomats it said were left in the United States after 35 Russians were expelled in December.



The Russian notice period expires by September 1.



The US Government has an Embassy in Moscow and consulates in St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok which reportedly employs around 1,100 diplomatic staff, including Russian and U.S. citizens.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was taking back from August 1 a US storage facility in Moscow, and a country house used by U.S. diplomats to relax.



