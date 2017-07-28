Global Paediatric Vaccine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.6% by 2023: Driven by Increasing Government Focus on Immunization Programs

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pediatric vaccines are given to a children in its age from 0 - 18 years of age. Congenital Zika is one of the latest pediatric vaccine which found relation in davsstating defects in infants and Zika virus. This leads to contribute in the growth of the pediatric vaccine market with a CAGR of approx 15.65% during forecast period 2016-2023.

The global pediatric vaccine market is driven by increasing government focus on immunization programs, increase in the number of disease among children such as TB, Hepatitis etc. and government funding for the vaccine development. High growth of healthcare sector globally and increase in the expenditure in health industry are the opportunity for the players involved in the pediatricpaedaitic vaccine market to grow.

However, huge capital investment and stringent government regulation for the development of new vaccines and standrads to be followed by governmnrt regarding pediatric vaccine is hampering the demand of the pediatric vaccine market. The major challenge faced by pediatric vaccine market are vaccine cost and inadequate access to vaccine.

Geographically the pediatric vaccine market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America gained highest revenue share and is dominating region in pediatric vaccine market. Introduction of new vaccines for all type of diseases and rise in the frequency of occurrence of infectious diseases such as diphtheria, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and pneumococcal disease is aiding the growth of pediatric vaccine market in North America. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in global pediatric vaccine market due to high annual birth rate which increase the pediatric population in Asian countries such as India, China etc.

