The Qatar Foundation is to be a prospective investor. SolarWorld's provisional insolvency administrator refused to comment on the reports, but was optimistic that a short-term solution could be reached for two production facilities in Germany.

According to a report by Reuters, the Qatar Foundation is the potential prospect for the acquisition of SolarWorld's production facilities in Germany. The press agency relies on information from an insider, and reports that the foundation holds already 29 percent of the shares of the insolvent german PV manufacturer.

On Wednesday the provisional insolvency administrator, Horst Piepenburg, had confirmed that he has been in negotiations with a prospective group of ...

