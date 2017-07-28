

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET Friday. The forecasters are looking for 93.1 unchanged from the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback recovered against the franc and the pound, it fell against the yen and the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.1727 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen, against the pound and 0.9704 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



