Liberty Health Sciences Inc., an operator in the medical cannabis market, began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Wednesday, July 26, under the symbol LHS. The company is being formed through a reverse takeover with privately held DFMMJ Investment Ltd. and SecureCom Mobile Inc., whose shareholders approved the arrangement on July 20, and renamed Liberty Health Sciences.

In April, Aphria Inc. announced a $25 million investment in DFMMJ Investment Ltd. Aphria is licensing its Aphria medical brand as well as its greenhouse growing intellectual property system to Liberty.

According to the company, Aphria is one of Canada's lowest cost producers, and "produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis," and is "the first public licensed producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters."

