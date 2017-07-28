

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial producer prices declined in June from the previous month, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Friday.



Total producer price index dropped 0.2 percent from May. Prices fell in manufacturing and the utility sectors, while they rose in the mining and quarrying industry.



Compared to a year ago, the index increased 3.1 percent in June.



Domestic producer prices decreased 0.4 percent from the previous month, while they increased 2.7 percent from a year ago.



