Global Graphene Battery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 38% by 2023: High Manufacturing Cost of Graphene Batteries Acts as a Major Restraining Factor

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Graphene Battery Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global graphene battery market is expected to grow with the CAGR of over 38% during the forecast period 2014-2023.

Graphene an allotrope of carbon due to its myriad favorable properties such as high thermal and electrical conductivity, flexible with large surface area etc. makes it suitable to use in batteries and is increasingly being deployed as electrode materials. Graphene batteries offer benefits such as longer shelf life, reduced charging time and high capacity storage making it a viable alternate to metal oxide electrodes. The global graphene market is driven by surge in the numbers of electric vehicles and portable electronics and rising awareness about towards the non-conventional sources of energy such as solar and wind energy. However the high manufacturing cost of graphene battery and non-economical large scale production of graphene acts as major restraining factor for the global graphene market.

Geographically Europe holds the largest market share in the graphene battery market, due to proactive government stance to promote R &D in graphene and dominance of European graphene manufacturers over the global graphene market. Asia pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to surge in the number of electric vehicle in the region and high investments in R & D of advanced energy storage systems. Also smart city initiatives is countries such as India would also positively influence the graphene battery market in the forecasted period

Companies Mentioned



Cabot Corporation

Group Nanoxplore Inc

Graphenea S.A

Graphene Batterynanochem Plc

Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd

Graphene Battery3D Lab Inc

Graphenano Sl

Sinode Systems, Inc

Xg Sciences, Inc

Vorbeck Materials

Sandisk Corporation

Nanoxplore

Dongxu Optoelectronics



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Global Graphene Battery Market By Region



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hj9l26/global_graphene

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716