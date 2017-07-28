

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life (SL.L) noted that in connection with the proposed initial public offering of HDFC Life, the board of directors of MH06 has today approved the offer for sale by Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited or MH06 of up to 108.58 milliom8 equity shares of HDFC Life in the IPO. Standard Life further notes HDFC Limited's announcement today that it intends to offer for sale up to 191.25 million equity shares of HDFC Life in the IPO.



These offers are in proportion to MH06's and HDFC Limited's respective shareholdings in HDFC Life, with MH06 offering up to 5.43% and HDFC Limited offering up to 9.57% of HDFC Life's equity shares representing, in aggregate, up to 15% of the paid-up equity share capital of HDFC Life as at 28 July 2017.



