Global Bare Metal Cloud Market to Grow at a CAGR of 40% by 2023: Risk with Disease Transmission & Difficulties Faced in the Bare Metal Restore are Key Challenges

The global bare metal cloud market is growing with a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period (2016-2023).

Bare metal cloud is a public cloud service where customer leases hardware resources from a remote service provider. The major advantage of the bare metal cloud is that it offers flexibility. Businesses face the challenge to find the right cloud for their needs with the ability to customize software for unique app requirements, hence the bare metal cloud is used. It has virtualization, no operating system (OS), or applications. The major factors boosting bare metal cloud market is bare metal cloud for DevOps and big data applications, bare metal cloud for batch processing and microservices applications, and increasing awareness in open compute project (OCP).

The major challenges of the bare metal cloud market are risk with disease transmission and difficulties faced in the bare metal restore. Bare metal cloud is evolving the high-performance market. IT professionals and system administrators are majorly adopting the bare metal cloud services for more flexibility. Furthermore, as the cloud has broken up conventional business models, IT experts required to figure out how to relate the adaptability of the cloud with the security and energy of their bare metal servers or hardware framework.

