

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Legislation enacting a package of sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea is headed to President Donald Trump's desk after being overwhelmingly approved by the Senate on Thursday.



The Senate voted 98 to 2 in favor of the bill, with only Senators Rand Paul, R-Ken., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voting against the legislation.



The vote in the Senate comes after the House passed the bill by 419 to 3 on Tuesday, reflecting strong bipartisan support.



The bill includes a provision that would allow Congress to block any attempt by Trump to ease or waive the sanctions against Russia.



The inclusion of the provision has led to some speculation that Trump might veto the legislation, with the White House thus far non-committal on whether the president will sign the bill.



In an interview on CNN on Thursday, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Trump 'may sign the sanctions exactly the way they are, or he may veto the sanctions and negotiate an even tougher deal against the Russians.'



Lawmakers are skeptical that Trump will veto the bill, noting that the overwhelming votes in favor of the legislation suggest the veto could be overridden.



Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said he has recently spoken with Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and received no indication that a veto was likely.



'It's just not a good way to start a presidency to veto something and then be soundly overridden,' Corker told reporters. 'It wouldn't be something I would do, but they may choose to do it.'



Corker said the legislation sends a strong signal to Iran, Russia and North Korea that the U.S. will stand firm and united in the face of their destabilizing behavior.



A day after the vote in the Senate, the Kremlin retaliated by ordering Washington to downsize its diplomatic staff in Russia and barring the use of some properties used by U.S. diplomats.



In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry also warned, 'Any new unilateral actions by the U.S. authorities to reduce the number of our diplomats in the United States will be met with a mirror response.'



