Global Neural Network Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 32% by 2023: Slow Digitization Rates Across Emerging Economies is Limiting Growth

The global neural network software market is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 32% during the forecast period of 2016-2023.

Increasing adoption of digital technologies, increasing demand for predicting solutions, availability of spatial data and analytical tools are fueling growth in the global neural network software market. Moreover, increasing usage of data archiving tools to deal with large amount of unorganized data generated and increasing applications of neural network software in artificial intelligence and machine learning are also driving the growth of the global neural network software market. However, slow digitization rates across emerging economies is the factor that restrains the growth of global neural network software market.

North America is expected to generate the largest market revenue for the neural network software market during the forecast period owing to the rapid developments in infrastructure and higher adoption of digital technologies in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for neural network software market during the forecast period. The factors such as rising investment in smart cities, digitization of process and operations across commercial, industrial and public sectors and increasing number of technological implementation are responsible for the growth of the neural network software market in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Afinity (U.S.)

Alyuda Research Llc (U.S.)

Gmdh Llc And Corporation ( Canada )

) Google Inc. (U.S.)

Ibm Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Neural Technologies (U.K.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

Sap Se ( Germany )

) Slagkryssaren Ab ( Sweden )

) Swiftkey ( London )

) Ward Systems (U.S.)

