Electric Buses 2018-2038: A $500 Billion Market - Key Players are ABB Group, FABRIC, Honda & Qualcomm

Electric Buses Reinvented: $500 Billion Market

This report of over 150 information-packed pages is a complete rewrite of the annual report on electric buses. Daimler and Toyota have recently instituted crash programs on pure electric vehicles: China has done a U turn on hybrid buses that do not plug in. Implications? See the league table of largest EV makers and how more and more of them make buses. The killer blow for new vehicles is lower price up front: see when each bus type hits this.

Technologies are carefully explained with pros and cons with a unique technology roadmap for 2018-2038. Only in this report do you see the full picture of where we are headed - even to energy independent buses (one already on sale) and then energy positive buses (we propose a design). See how they will be leveraging technologies going commercial next year outside the bus industry. Learn how the bus is being reinvented as many other things from the trolley bus that works pure electric where there is no catenary to the traffic-straddling bus and many forms of road train from "Bus Rapid Transit" to "Autonomous Rail Transit" that does not use rails. Autonomy is a focus of the report, particularly explaining the design and future of the small merged car/taxi/buses being trialled - another new category.

In 2010 virtually all new buses had an internal combustion engine yet 20 years later very few will. Why? Implications for the value chain? As if that is not enough, most componentry, systems and bodywork is being radically changed. For example what comes after the monocoque body now replacing the chassis? Why is power electronics becoming more important than batteries? In this business, simply extrapolating the past is useless.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary & Conclusions



2. Introduction



3. China Electric Transit Bus, Coach & Shuttle



4. India Transit Bus, Coach & Shuttle



5. Americas Bus, Coach & Shuttle



6. North America



7. Europe



8. School Buses



9. Electric Bus Technology and its Future



10. 86 Hybrid Bus Manufacturers



11. 80 Pure Electric Bus Manufacturers



