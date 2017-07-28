A total of 250 MW of capacity at Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa solar park has a 13-month completion timeframe from the date of signing of the power purchase agreement. These plans are now put on hold as APSPDCL withdraws from the deal, as once a record low solar power tariff turns into too high a price.

When French company Solairedirect secured a 250 MW project at the Kadapa solar park with a winning bid of INR 3.15 (~$0.0487)/kWh, it set another new low benchmark for solar power tariffs. Within only one quarter, the freefall of solar power costs has continued, and hit the current record low of INR 2.44 ($ 0.037)/kWh, irreversibly changing the perspective of everyone in the industry. Seeing it now as too high a price, Andhra Pradesh State Power Distribution ...

