France's Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy announced it has selected 77 large-scale PV projects with a combined capacity of 507.6 MW in its second tender for ground-mounted PV plants.

The tender, which was open to projects ranging in size from 500 kW to 17 MW, concluded with an average price of €55.5 ($64.9) /MWh. This is down from the price of €63.9 /MWh that was registered in the first tender of this kind, ...

