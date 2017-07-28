BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2017

US

The labour market remained strong in June while inflation remained weak. Job creation accelerated in June bringing the average monthly increase this year to 190,000, a pace which promises to keep the labour market strong. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, a little below most estimates of the long-run sustainable rate. Wage gains were modest, rising 0.15% bringing the y/y change to 2.5%. That rate of increase may be consistent with subdued productivity gains, but the question remains whether better outturns should be expected if the economy is operating with no more slack.



By contrast with the strength in the labour market, core inflation disappointed again. Although some of the internal details were stronger, pronounced declines in volatile categories like airfares and lodging kept the y/y change in core Consumer Price Index ("CPI") inflation at 1.7%, a notable slowing of 0.5 percentage points from the beginning of the year.



GDP growth was revised up to 1.4% (annual rate) in the first quarter and is consistently tracking above 2% in the current quarter, making for the same sort of dull slightly above-trend growth that has characterised the whole expansion. The household sector appears to be late-cycle in so far as consumption is slowing but still above trend, especially auto sales which have settled into a new lower range of 16.5 million units at an annual rate. Meanwhile, the business sector has more life. Sentiment is healthy, surveys are constructive, and business investment has firmed.



Washington is busy this summer. The Senate is grappling with health care legislation and the House is trying to pass a fiscal year 2018 budget that would set the stage for tax cuts. Must-pass legislation on the debt limit and Government funding looms in September. The White House is developing its tax, deregulation and trade plans.



UK

Even as more signs of a gradual slowdown in the domestic economy emerged over the past month, the labour market so far seems to be unperturbed: Q1 GDP growth was revised down to 0.2% q/q from its initial estimate of 0.3% q/q, and Q2 looks set to print in a similar range. House prices continued to slow in y/y terms on the Halifax and Rightmove metrics. Retail sales resumed their downward trend, slowing to 0.9% y/y in May, while Industrial Production ("IP") was down 0.3% y/y. While weaker Sterling, compared to its level 18 months ago, should have boosted IP, it's possible that the uncertainty around Brexit and the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU has encouraged firms to boost margins rather than expand production. Hence, the weakness of the currency may not prove as stimulative as previous instances of Sterling depreciation.



Inflation remains broadly on the rise, despite a downtick in June, as the past depreciation of the currency continues to feed through to consumer prices. Headline and core inflation moved up to 2.9% y/y and 2.6% y/y respectively in May, compared to 1.6% y/y at the end of last year. Headline inflation was last this high in 2013 and core inflation hit the highest level since 2012. At a time of subdued wage growth, the rise in inflation has proved a substantial drag on real incomes, which, in turn, have started to weigh on consumption. So far, the rise in inflation has not led to the emergence of second-round effects: inflation expectations remain in line with their historical ranges. Wage growth slipped to 1.8% 3m/12m in the latest release and has overall been weaker than one might have expected given the low level of the unemployment rate. Indeed, the unemployment rate declined to 4.5% in May, the lowest level since 1975. This dichotomy between low unemployment - at levels normally associated with a tight labour market - and subdued wage growth as well as differences in views about the permanence of current above-target inflation may explain the range of views on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee ("MPC"). For three members of the Committee - Kristin Forbes, Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty - the time was already ripe at the June meeting for the removal of part of the stimulus injected last August, resulting in a 5-3 vote to keep rates unchanged. The three hawks argued that slack in the labour market had continued to diminish and weaker consumption looked to be offset by growth in business investment and net trade, warranting a 25bps rate hike. It was Kristin Forbes' last meeting and she has been succeeded by LSE economist Silvana Tenreyro. However, even some of the more dovish-leaning members of the MPC have acknowledged that a removal of stimulus may be appropriate soon.



After an unexpected election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May, in which she lost her absolute majority in Parliament, the Conservative Party entered into a confidence and supply arrangement with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party ("DUP"). So far, the Government's position on Brexit has not changed from before the election, ruling out continued membership of the single market or customs union, but calls for a softening of the Government's Brexit stance have intensified. The clearest consequence of the election and subsequent events is an emerging consensus for less austerity and greater preparedness for tax rises.



EU

The June composite Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") (56.3) was slightly lower than in April-May (56.8, the strongest level since April 2011 ) although the IFO business climate index (115.1 in June) hit another new high since the pan-German series began in the early 1990s. Overall, the EMU composite PMI improved in Q2 (+1pt to 56.6), suggesting EMU Q2 GDP growth could be even stronger than the 0.6% q/q (1.9% y/y) growth rate recorded in Q1. The strengthening recovery has allowed the euro area unemployment rate to decline to 9.3%, now down 0.9pp from a year ago and the lowest since the same rate in March 2009 . However, as recognised by the European Central Bank ("ECB"), there is still a high degree of labour market slack over and above that suggested by the unemployment rate, accounting for subdued wage growth and underlying inflation. Euro area negotiated wage growth edged up only slightly in Q1 2017 to 1.5% y/y from 1.4% y/y in Q4 2016, after averaging just 1.4% for the whole of 2016 - the slowest annual growth rate since 1991. Euro area headline Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ("HICP") inflation eased slightly further to 1.3% y/y in June from 1.4% y/y in May, even as core inflation rebounded to 1.1% y/y in June from 0.9% y/y in May. A slight upward trend in core inflation is now discernible.



Since the dovish June press conference, ECB President Draghi's Sintra speech (28 June) triggered a bond market sell-off. The elements of novelty within Draghi's speech were the increased confidence that the low inflation period can be temporary and the notion that the ECB can accompany the recovery by changing the parameters of its policy, though with the aim of keeping the stance unchanged rather than tightening it (i.e. tapering QE, but with no hint of a rate hike). The latest account of the 7-8 June meeting also suggested some discussion of removal of the quantitative easing ("QE") bias, on top of the rate easing bias (which was indeed removed). However, the future removal of the QE bias was linked to confidence in the translation of the economic expansion into a further improvement of the inflation outlook, which suggests that the time is not ripe as of yet for its removal. Furthermore, this view is also supported by ECB acknowledgment that even small changes in wording could translate into unwarranted tightening of financial conditions, a notion which was likely strengthened following the market reaction to Draghi's Sintra speech. Overall, the ECB's recent communication can be viewed as just a step of the gradual process towards an exit, rather than any outright hawkish step.







China

Activity data improved in June. The official PMI was stronger at 51.7 versus 51.2 for May, and the Caixin PMI also improved from 49.6 for May to 50.4 in June. Fixed Asset Investment growth recorded was 8.6% for June which was slightly higher than the 8.5% expected. IP growth was strong, recording 7.6% for June, significantly higher than the 6.5% expectation. Retail sales continued to improve and printed 11.0% y/y for June. Inflation was subdued at an unchanged 1.5%, likewise producer prices remained unchanged from the prior month. On the external side export data improved further to 11.3% y/y for June and imports had further gains in June to be 17.2% y/y up from 14.8%. The seven day repo rate on average was 3.37% for June compared to 3.34% for May.



Japan

The dynamics of Japanese monetary policy are becoming more interesting after a subdued period. For example, at the end of the first week of July, the Bank of Japan ("BoJ") announced its willingness to buy an unlimited amount of 5 to 10 year Japanese Government Bonds ("JGBs") at 0.11%. JGB rates had begun to rise in sympathy with rising rates around the world, and the BoJ's announcement merely unmasked what was implied by its yield-curve control policy of "around zero". The yen depreciated a little over 1% against the dollar that week and longer rates fell slightly.



Recent economic trends have continued to persist. The real economy continues to firm. The quarterly Tankan survey index improved with manufacturing indices at or exceeding previous highs for the cycle. Non-Manufacturing indices weren't quite as strong but still towards the top of their ranges. The Shoko-Chukin monthly survey of small and medium-sized enterprises improved in July and appears to be in a rising trend after falling a little over a year ago. The Economy Watchers survey has been more volatile, but it too improved in the most recent report. The diffusion index at the 50-par line is at its best level for the year. Industrial production moved down in May after a pop in April but even then remains inside an upward-sloping channel.



The news on inflation continues to disappoint. Prices excluding all food and energy ticked up in May. Even so, they remain slightly below the level seen a year ago. Tokyo prices, which also moved up in May, fell back in June. Neither inflation rate shows any inclination to lift off zero, let alone approach the BoJ's two-percent target. Consumer inflation expectations have been a little better. They rose in April, which by itself isn't particularly special as there appears to be a tendency for them to firm at the start of the fiscal year. However, subsequently they retained that higher level, which was last seen two years ago when they were declining from a much higher level in 2014.



There are likely to be additional, more stringent market tests of the BoJ's resolve to come. As the gap between the BoJ's accommodative policy and the rest-of-the-world's increasingly less accommodative policy widens, long-term Japanese rates and the yen will come under greater pressure. It's a race between inflation and inflation expectations on the one hand and political pressure from actors who may find the stepped up pace of bond buying in the face of a weakening yen too unpalatable. Consequently, investors have to pay some attention to Prime Minister Abe's political standing. One might be tempted to brush off the drubbing Abe's Liberal Democratic Party took in the Tokyo municipal assembly as somewhat idiosyncratic. However, at the same time his approval poll figures have dropped to their lowest level since he took office. Some have suggested that in response the Government will be more inclined to boost Government spending, which could bring things to a head more quickly. At the same time, it suggests a more tenuous grip on power and the need to tread more carefully.