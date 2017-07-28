

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU), said that it has received a certificate of conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a conditional executive order from the Air Resources Board (ARB) of the State of California, permitting the production and sale of FCA US 2017 model-year light-duty Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter diesel engines.



The 2017 updates include modified emissions software calibrations, with no required hardware changes, and FCA US expects that the modified calibrations will have no effect on the stated fuel economy or the performance of these vehicles.



FCA US said it intends to continue to work closely with the agencies and seek their permission to use a version of the modified software to update the emissions control systems in the 2014-2016 model-year Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles that were the subject of the Notices of Violation issued by EPA and ARB in January 2017.



FCA US believes that the modified software can address the agencies' concerns as to the emissions performance of those vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX