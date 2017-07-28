Last Mile Electric Vehicles 2018-2028: Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Last Mile Electric Vehicles 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This 124 page report analyses the world of delivering things and people on the last leg of their journey and how electric vehicles will help.



It includes case studies of last mile delivery of goods. Problems include emergency supplies not getting through and inadequate, unprofitable fresh food delivery. How do we stop traffic congestion and pollution worsening in cities, aggravated by a profusion of delivery vehicles caused by internet shopping? How is Amazon stealing market share using last mile and now taking on Wal-Mart? Learn about the Amazon drone hive and how courier company Deutsche Post DHL is even making last mile EVs for the open market, not just using them. What is the first commercial driverless delivery vehicle for things and people? Why is start up PonyZero in Italy growing so fast internationally using EVs with a different customer proposition? How does Tesco, the largest UK supermarket chain newly offer one hour delivery by EV?



The report reveals many new ways of delivering people using EVs across the world from single to four wheel compact vehicles. Learn which are most promising and why. This even includes mobility for the disabled and the special cases of India and the Philippines and those addressing them. Learn the good and bad about those new autonomous taxi-buses and when they get deployed in large numbers, where and for what. The approach is broad. We even cover intriguing concept transportation, a search and rescue amphibious boat that can climb mountains at 45 degrees and the place of planned electric personal and taxi aircraft in all this.



Drones are appraised in detail too including drones dropping cargo at destination, morphing drones and disposable single trip delivery drones. How is that shaping up in Rwanda? It is all here.



Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Clean Motion Sweden

CargoTrike solar UK

DHL Germany

Electra Mechanica Italy

IFEVS van Italy

Microbus China

Morphing drones UK

Ocado UK

PonyZero Italy

Stella Lux car/ van Netherlands

car/ van Terra Motors Japan

Tesco UK

Toyota Postal Micro EV Japan



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary & Conclusions



2. Introduction



3. Case Studies



4. Delivering People



5. Delivering Products



6. Technology



