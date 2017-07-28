Regulatory News:

NextStage (Paris:NEXTS) announces a new investment of €11.5m, in a digital platform whose name will be made public in September. This announcement along with the announcement of a stake in Dream Yacht Charter (announced on July 27th 2017) confirms an accelerated rhythm of investment for NextStage, the dealflow quality in terms of investment opportunities as well as the rise in invested amounts. Given current and upcoming investments, NextStage should exceed its annual investment goal of €40m.

In this context, NextStage has decided to announce an intention to proceed with a capital increase in the coming months, subject to market conditions, to bolster its financial capacities and continue pursuing its strategy of long-term investments in French and European mid-sized companies.

NextStage is thus on track for its long-term objectives, namely building a diversified portfolio of 40 to 50 companies and a capitalization of 500 million euros.

About NextStage

NextStage is an investment platform created in March 2015 and listed on the Euronext Paris market (Compartment C) since December 2016. At March 31, 2017, it had an Adjusted Net Asset Value of €156.8 million. NextStage specializes in Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSEs), which allows access to an unlisted and often inaccessible class of asset that drives growth and performance. The investments it makes are equity investments with little or no leverage over an unlimited time frame to provide funding for the growth of MSEs that work alongside visionary entrepreneurs. NextStage is backed by the know-how and stability of the asset management firm NextStage AM, which was founded in 2002. NextStage has already closed eight investment transactions since its inception. It is governed by the tax laws for SCR1. Its capital is held by prominent shareholders such as Artemis, Téthys, AXA, Ardian and Amundi. NextStage has built a novel and ambitious approach whose aim is to accelerate the growth of top-flight MSEs around four long-term trends of the 3rd industrial revolution: the emotion-driven economy and the quality of the customer experience, the on-demand and sharing economy, the industrial internet and the positive economy (or green growth).

1 SCR: Société de Capital Risque (Venture Capital Company)

