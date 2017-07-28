

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The best companies make employees feel comfortable, safe and valued at their workplace.



Corporate culture develops organically over time from the cumulative traits of the people hired by the company. It is a combination of values, goals and vision of an organization that dictates the way people work.



Most of the employees want their workplace to be fun, not stressful, considering the long hours they will spend working there. Some companies offer lifestyle benefits for a proper work/life balance, while others have luxurious onsite facilities.



The culture that works for one company might not work for another.



CLICK HERE for GlassDoor's top ten companies with the best corporate culture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX