

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said the failure of the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare was 'clearly a disappointing moment' and suggested Democrats were to blame.



In remarks from the Senate floor early Friday, McConnell noted most Republicans voted to keep their promise to repeal Obamacare.



The comments from McConnell came after the so-called 'skinny repeal' failed by a vote of 49 to 51, with three Republican Senators joining with Democrats to stop the bill.



'I want to thank everybody in this Conference for the endless amount of time that they spent trying to achieve a consensus to go forward,' McConnell said. 'I also want to thank the president and the vice president who couldn't have been more involved or more helpful.



'So yes, this is a disappointment. A disappointment indeed,' he added. 'Our friends over in the House, we thank them as well. I regret that our efforts were simply not enough this time.'



McConnell pointed out Democrats were likely celebrating the failure of the bill even though the American people are hurting and need relief.



'Our friends on the other side decided early on that they did not want to engage with us in a serious way to help those suffering under Obamacare,' McConnell said.



'They did everything they could to prevent the Senate from providing a better way forward,' he added. 'I regret to say that they succeeded in that effort.'



McConnell argued that it is time for Democrats to tell the American people what they have in mind to fix the problems with Obamacare.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX