MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- GFK Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GFK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its corporate name has been changed to Opus One Resources Inc. ("Opus One").

Effective July 31, 2017, the common shares of GFK will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new corporate name Opus One Resources Inc. and will bear CUSIP number 684007107. The new trading symbol of Opus One will be "OOR". The name change has been undertaken to reflect a 'rebranding' of the company in conjunction with a better corporate visibility plan that takes place with a significant increase in its exploration and acquisition activities. The name change was approved by the shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of GFK held in Montreal on June 22, 2017.

Shareholders do not need to do anything with respect to their share certificates in the name of "GFK Resources Inc.". However, shareholders may exchange their "GFK Resources Inc." share certificates for new certificates in the name of "Opus One Resources Inc." with Computershare Investor Services Inc., on a one-for-one basis, at any time.

Opus One will be launching a new website in the coming days in conjunction with the name change.

Opus One also wishes to announce that, as of July 18, 2017 it has changed its head office and registered and records office address to 308-4710 Saint-Ambroise Street Montreal (Quebec) H4C 2C7.

About GFK / Opus One: GFK Resources Inc. / Opus One Resources inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties within proven mining camps, sometimes close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt located in north-west Quebec and north-east Ontario - one of the most prolific gold deposits areas in the world. GFK / Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas. Bachelor Extension property is adjacent to Metanor Resources Inc.- Bachelor Gold Mine, Vezza Extension and Vezza North are located few kilometers West and North of Nottaway Resources Vezza Mine. More recently, GFK / Opus One acquired new properties, all easily accessible by a good road network: Fecteau property, located in the active Urban-Barry townsip, Winwin property, located in the neighbourhood of Iamgold's Monster Lake property, and Grizzly property, located in Chibougamau mining camp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit Opus One's website: www.OpusOneResources.com.

Contacts:

Louis Morin, CEO

(514) 591-3988

info@OpusOneResources.com



Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President & CFO, Director

(902) 826-1579

(902) 826-2550 (FAX)

mkinley@winassoc.biz



