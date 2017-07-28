Acoustic Wave Sensor Market to Reach $863 Million by 2023 - High Demand for SAW-based Temperature Sensors from Various Verticals

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Acoustic Wave Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The acoustic wave sensor market is expected to be worth USD 868.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2017 and 2023. The growth of this market is propelled by the high demand for SAW-based temperature sensors from various verticals.

The industrial vertical held the largest share of the acoustic wave sensor market in 2016 as it involves the largest use of sensors. The automotive vertical held the second-largest market share in 2016. This dominance is attributed to the use of acoustic wave sensors for the security and surveillance applications in these verticals. For instance, pressure sensors are built into tires of cars to wirelessly transmit the pressure data to the driver of the vehicle. This helps prevent accidents caused by tire burst by warning the driver about low tire pressure.

The resonators segment held the largest size of the acoustic wave sensor market in 2016. The resonators are not altered by fluctuations in source and circuit voltage. Therefore, they are suitable for the applications such as automotive keyless entry and tire pressure monitoring.

The temperature sensing parameter holds the largest share of the acoustic wave sensor market. The resonators are not altered by fluctuations in source and circuit voltage. The acoustic wave sensors for temperature sensing are used for critical applications such as monitoring rotating machine components and combustion chambers in the industrial and automotive verticals.

The technical issues associated with energy consumption and sensitivity is one of the major challenges witnessed by the acoustic wave sensor market. Devices based on metal-oxide-semiconductor technology consume more power than the electrochemical devices. Gas sensors face difficulty with the maintenance of a high level of sensitivity to detect different gases under high humidity conditions. Various sensors have different sensitivities, and their functionalities are specific for particular atmospheric conditions

Companies Mentioned



Abracon LLC



Althen GmbH Mess- Und Sensortechnik



Avx Corporation



Biosensor Applications Sweden Ab



Boston Piezo-Optics Inc.



Defiant Technologies



Djb Instruments Ltd.



H. Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH



Hawk Measurement System ( Australia ) Honeywell International Inc.



) Honeywell International Inc. Lord Microstrain



Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Nanotemper Technologies GmbH



Precision Acoustics Ltd

Pro-Micron GmbH & Co. Kg



Qualtre Inc.



Sensanna



Senseor Sas



Sensor Technology Ltd.



Siemens AG



Stmicroelectronics



Tdk Corporation



Teledyne Technologies Inc.



Transense Technologies PLC

Vectron International Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Acoustic Wave Sensor Market, By Type



7 Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Analysis, By Device



8 Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Analysis, By Sensing Parameter



9 Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Analysis, By Vertical



10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jw7p4j/acoustic_wave

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716