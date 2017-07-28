

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session in negative territory. After a weak start to the day, the markets remained stuck in a sideways pattern for much of the session. Losses accelerated slightly in late trade, following the weak opening on Wall Street.



Investor sentiment took a hit after companies like Renault and BT Group reported disappointing financial results. Weak numbers from Swiss bank UBS also weighed on the bank stocks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.15 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.73 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.33 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.40 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 1.07 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.00 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.02 percent.



In Frankfurt, industrial gases group Linde AG declined 2.18 percent despite a 2 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit.



Adidas climbed 8.56 percent after the company increased its full year guidance.



In Paris, Renault SA dropped 5.08 percent, despite reporting a 59 percent surge in first-half profit on increased volume and with a larger payout from its holding in Nissan Motor .



Air Liquide SA fell 1.69 percent, despite higher results. In London, International Consolidated Airlines Group weakened by 0.08 percent, despite reporting higher second-quarter profit.



British telecom firm BT Group plc surrendered 1.82 percent after reporting weak results in its first quarter.



UBS decreased 2.87 percent in Zurich on concerns over client activity and margins in its wealth management division, despite reporting 14 percent higher profit in its second quarter.



However, peer Credit Suisse Group AG gained 3.14 percent after posting a profit in its second quarter, compared to last year's loss.



Eurozone economic confidence strengthened unexpectedly in July to near a decade-high, survey data from the European Commission showed Friday. The economic sentiment index rose slightly to 111.2 in July from 111.1 in June. The score was forecast to fall to 110.8. This was the highest score since the 2007 financial crisis.



A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area rose a second straight month in July, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research said Friday. The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator climbed to 0.63 from 0.62 in June. The reading remained at cyclically high levels, the bank said.



German inflation accelerated unexpectedly to a 3-month high in July on energy prices, preliminary data from Destatis showed Friday. Inflation, based on consumer prices, grew 1.7 percent annually, slightly faster than the 1.6 percent rise posted in June. Inflation was forecast to ease to 1.5 percent.



French consumer price inflation remained stable in July, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate as seen in June and matched economists' expectations.



France's economic growth stabilized in the second quarter, first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the first quarter and in line with expectations.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom continued to deteriorate in July, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Friday with an index score of -12. That missed forecasts for a score of -11, and it was down from -10 in June.



Economic activity in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.6 percent in the second quarter after rising by a downwardly revised 1.2 percent in the first quarter.



Economists had expected GDP to increase by 2.6 percent in the second quarter compared to the 1.4 percent growth that had been reported for the previous quarter.



A report released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by slightly less than initially estimated in the month of July. The report said the consumer sentiment index for July was upwardly revised to 93.4 from the preliminary reading of 93.1. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX