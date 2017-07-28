The global lemonade drinks marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global lemonade drinks market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on product application, which includes carbonated drinks, juices and other drinks, and alcoholic beverages.

The demand for lemonade drinks is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the rising demand for natural beverages. Consumers are concerned about the presence of high sugar in most of the soft drinks. So, they are now on the lookout for healthier beverage options. The increasing awareness about the advantages of leading a healthy lifestyle among the consumers will also help in the growth of the market.

Technavio's food and beverage research analysts categorize the global lemonade drinks market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest lemonade drinks market

"The increasing demand for natural drinks deemed healthy for consumer usage is driving the growth of the lemonade drinks market in the Americas. Consumers are moving away from sodas and other fizzy drinks due to the harmful side effects of such drinks. The players in the market are coming up with new products to cater to the demands of the consumers," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on non-alcoholic beverages.

The recent sugar tax imposed on soft drinks by various countries in the region will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. In 2014, Mexico imposed a sugar tax on non-alcoholic and soft drinks to decrease its consumption. Some of the cities in the US have also imposed a sugar tax on sugar-based soft drinks.

Lemonade drinks market in EMEA

"Players in the EMEA region are launching new products to meet the increasing consumer demand. In May 2017, PepsiCo launched its Lemon Lemon sparkling lemonade in Western Europe. This product is available in three flavors like Original, Blackberry, and Peach, and the product contains only 70 calories in every 12-ounce can," adds Manjunath.

The demand for lemonade drinks in EMEA is expected to remain high during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for natural drinks among consumers. The consumers are concerned about the harmful effects of the consumption of sugary soft drinks and are cutting down their intake of the same. The increasing health consciousness and the rising awareness of the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle will increase the demand for natural drinks like lemonade drinks in the region.

Lemonade drinks market in APAC

In APAC, the demand for lemonade drinks is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The rising demand for natural drinks is one of the major factors driving the growth of lemonade drinks in the region. The players in the market are also coming up with new products to cater to the demands of the consumers. The increasing awareness of healthy lifestyle changes and the harmful effects of soft drinks and sodas is helping the market grow in countries like China and India.

The increasing obesity rate in APAC will prove to be a hindrance to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing obesity rate, consumers want to shift away from products containing high sugar. Australia and New Zealand have the highest obesity rates in APAC region. This factor will have an adverse effect on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global lemonade drinks market highlighted in the report are:

Britvic

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Dr Pepper Snapple

PepsiCo

