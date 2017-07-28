DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Armor Materials Market by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The armor materials market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 8.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.11 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to the changing battlefield scenarios and development of advanced weapons and ammunition which in turn is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for better and more effective armor solutions.



The armor materials market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, metals & alloys lead the armor materials market due to their high structural ballistic protection properties and their low cost. Ceramics are the fastest-growing armor material types on account of their low weight and high rigidity. Ceramics are increasingly being used in vehicle and body armor applications to reduce the weight of units.



On the basis of application, the armor materials market has been classified into vehicle armor, aerospace armor, body armor, civil armor, and marine armor. The body armor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The demand for body armor is increasing due to the rise in homeland security concerns along with the increased requirement for these protection systems by law enforcement agencies.



The armor materials market is sensitive and regulated by a number of governmental restrictions and regulations, which restricts manufacturers when dealing with other companies in different countries. The high cost of production for most of the armor materials and issues related to raw material procurement are other factors that are restraining the growth of the armor materials market.

Companies Mentioned



3M Ceradyne, Inc.

AGY Holding Corp.

Alcoa Corporation

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

AT&F Advanced Metals LLC

Ceramtec GmbH

Cerco Corp.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain Sa

Coorstek Inc.

CPS Technologies Corp.

DSM NV

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

JPS Composite Materials

Leeco Steel LLC

Morgan Advanced Materials

PPG Industries Inc.

Protective Structures, Ltd.

Royal Tencate NV

Saab AB

Schunk Carbon Technology

Surmet Corporation

Tata Steel Limited

Waco Composites

Xeracarb Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Armor Materials Market, By Product Type



7 Armor Materials Market, By Application



8 Armor Materials Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pqfc5g/armor_materials

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716