Engaging with Fortune 500 leaders of Diversity and Inclusivity, Almas Jiwani delivers a banner Keynote address to an audience excited to learn from her lived experience in bridging boundaries and dissolving barriers to women's advancement and equality.

As part of the industry spanning work of the Almas Jiwani Foundation, Almas delivers fresh and value adding strategies for the inclusion of the critical strengths women bring to the board rooms of corporations across the world. The opportunity to speak to gender inclusivity and executive leaders from corporations like Microsoft, Intel, Amazon and Facebook enlivens a dialogue around the essential features and characteristics of workplaces which truly embrace equality.

"Bringing value to an esteemed group of professionals has meant demonstrating the very practical and critical strategies that are essential to breaking through glass ceilings and advocating for viable models of women's professional empowerment." Said CEO, Almas Jiwani.

Blazing a path forward means leading by example and opening avenues for women's economic participation and equality at every level of a corporation. Embracing the theme of the conference -- Through the Looking Glass. Honour the Past. Celebrate the Now. Envision the Future, has allowed Almas to deliver a vision for the future that is underpinned by the important actions we can all take to change the present and honour the experiences of our past in order to drive a future built upon equality, pluralism and inclusivity.

"We are so happy to have Almas Jiwani as one of our keynote speakers at the Astra 20th Anniversary event, July 25th, because of the rave reviews we received when she spoke at our Global Connect Conference in April 2013. She provides her perspectives from her vast experience in speaking with world leaders about the importance of the contributions women make to the economic development of our work," said Diane MacClelland, President of Astra Women's Business Alliance.

About Almas Jiwani Foundation

The vision of The Almas Jiwani Foundation is to empower women, girls and marginalized communities through focused projects that directly address disparities in equality, education, entrepreneurship and energy rights. The Foundation aims to bridge inequalities through the fostering of relationships among the various actors and stakeholders in global issues, and provide a platform for discourse and action.

About Astra Women's Business Alliance

The mission of Astra Women's Business Alliance is to work proactively and cooperatively toward the elimination of marketplace barriers such that women-owned businesses receive access to and fair consideration of programs and projects that fund business growth and expansion.

In other words, we're committed to you. We'll help you knock down barriers and show you a path to success -- plus provide the tools you'll need along the way.

