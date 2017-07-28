MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Perlite Canada inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: PCI) announces a grant of options by the board of Directors of the Corporation.

On July 27, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted the following options under the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Number of options Exercise price --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard Barabe 375,000 0.56 $ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Martin Joyal 375,000 0.56 $ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Faycal Salek 375,000 0.56 $ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick Barriault 375,000 0.56 $ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pierrette Landry 100,000 0.56 $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

These options are subject to a three year vesting period with one-third vesting on each of the first three anniversary dates and have been granted for a period of 10 years.

Perlite Canada inc. has become a leading Corporation in Canada in the processing, distribution and sale of perlite and vermiculite, two minerals used in industry and horticulture.

The common shares of Perlite Canada inc. are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release contains forward-looking statements to which are associated some risks and uncertainties. Any statement contained in this present press release that does not constitute an historical fact can be considered as a forward-looking statement. In this present press release, verbs such as "believe", "anticipate", "assess" and other similar expressions indicate generally forward-looking statements. Those statements do not warrant as for the future performance of Perlite Canada inc. and they suppose known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties in such a way that true future perspectives, returns or results of the Corporation may be notably different of future returns or results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

